MUSC Health-Florence offers demonstration of new surgical robot

FLORENCE, S.C. — A surgeon at MUSC Health says the use of robots has brought major advances to surgery.
MUSC Health-Florence held a robotic surgery “meet and greet” Friday in the main lobby of the hospital with a touring model of the surgical robot like the one now being used at MUSC-Health Florence.
Dr. Hatem Abdallah, general laparoscopic and robotic surgeon with MUSC Health-Floyd Medical Group, was on hand to demonstrate how the robot works and answers questions. All week physicians and other medical professionals stopped by to learn about this tool.
The new da Vinci Xi Intuitive surgical robot at MUSC Health-Florence cost roughly $1.8 million, said Abdallah.
While it is not the only medical center in the region to use robotic surgery, Abdallah is the only surgeon performing all robotic surgery at this time at MUSC Health-Florence. Abdallah said he has performed more than 100 robotic surgeries, but he performed his first three at MUSC Health-Florence this past week, one gallbladder and two hernia surgeries. He said all three patients were doing fine on Friday.
Abdallah said robotic surgery is minimally invasive and more advanced. He said robotic surgery uses three-dimensional, high-definition visualization. It has 10 times the magnification and can go even higher, he said. It offers seven degrees of motions, more than the human wrist. This allows more patients to have access to a minimally invasive approach to surgery, he said.
Abdallah said the surgeon controls all the arms of the robot and this allows for greater precision in movement. He said robotic surgery is a major advance from traditional laparoscopic surgery. He said the surgeon is always in control of the robotic instruments, which are designed to mimic the surgeon’s hands.
“I am in total control,” Abdallah said.
Some of the robotic procedures Abdallah performs include minimally invasive inguinal and ventral hernia surgeries, complex and other; Gallbladder removal, and open complex abdominal wall reconstruction and others.
He said with robotic hernia surgery, for example, the patients often experiences less pain and a faster return to normal activities compared with traditional or laparoscopic hernia repair.
While a hernia operation may require a four-day stay in the hospital the same surgery using robotics can be performed with several small incisions, with the patient going home the day after surgery with minimal pain, he said.
Abdallah showed how by using fluorescent dye given before surgery in combination with the 3D visualization technology of the robot, he is able to see critical bile duct structures during gallbladder removal surgery, or cholecystectomy.
With conventional laparoscopic surgery, these structures can be more challenging to see, he said.
Robotic surgery was introduced more than 20 years ago, Abdallah said.
He said the reason many doctors are not performing robotic surgery is that it takes additional training, and it is not what they are used to doing.
Abdallah said his team has been fully trained by da Vinci on the equipment. He said that before the surgery the team choreographs and times the surgery. He said his team practices before performing the surgery.
Office coordinator Von Phengbasa watched the demonstration on Friday and said it was amazing.
“I think it is fantastic that we have it here,” she said.
Abdallah did his general surgical residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, and a fellowship at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he focused on minimally invasive/robotic surgery, thyroid/parathyroid surgery as well as all aspects of emergency general surgery.