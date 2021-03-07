MUSC Health-Florence offers demonstration of new surgical robot

FLORENCE, S.C. — A surgeon at MUSC Health says the use of robots has brought major advances to surgery.

MUSC Health-Florence held a robotic surgery “meet and greet” Friday in the main lobby of the hospital with a touring model of the surgical robot like the one now being used at MUSC-Health Florence.

Dr. Hatem Abdallah, general laparoscopic and robotic surgeon with MUSC Health-Floyd Medical Group, was on hand to demonstrate how the robot works and answers questions. All week physicians and other medical professionals stopped by to learn about this tool.

The new da Vinci Xi Intuitive surgical robot at MUSC Health-Florence cost roughly $1.8 million, said Abdallah.

While it is not the only medical center in the region to use robotic surgery, Abdallah is the only surgeon performing all robotic surgery at this time at MUSC Health-Florence. Abdallah said he has performed more than 100 robotic surgeries, but he performed his first three at MUSC Health-Florence this past week, one gallbladder and two hernia surgeries. He said all three patients were doing fine on Friday.