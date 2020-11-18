Neptune Island announces season pass holiday sale

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Discounted season passes for 2021 will be on sale on Cyber Monday on Nov. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 1, Neptune Island Waterpark announced.

General season passes will be priced at $65.99 plus applicable taxes, but they will be discounted by 20 percent during the two-day sale. Guests can take advantage of the sale by visiting Neptune Island online and using the case-sensitive promotional code ‘CYBER2020’ during the checkout process.

Season passes include unlimited visits for one individual, discounts on cabana and locker rentals, discounts on food and beverage purchases, invitations to exclusive Season Pass Holder events and more.

“The holidays are the season of giving, and there is no better gift than spending time together as a family,” said Jordan Braddock, the waterpark’s general manager.

Hartsville residents can purchase a special priced In-City Resident Season Pass during the Cyber Sale in person only. Proof of residency is required for purchase.

Neptune Island’s Admissions Office, located at 1109 Fourteenth Street in Hartsville, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 for in-city resident season pass purchases only.