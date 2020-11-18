Neptune Island announces season pass holiday sale

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Discounted season passes for 2021 will be on sale on Cyber Monday on Nov. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 1, Neptune Island Waterpark announced.
General season passes will be priced at $65.99 plus applicable taxes, but they will be discounted by 20 percent during the two-day sale. Guests can take advantage of the sale by visiting Neptune Island online and using the case-sensitive promotional code ‘CYBER2020’ during the checkout process.
Season passes include unlimited visits for one individual, discounts on cabana and locker rentals, discounts on food and beverage purchases, invitations to exclusive Season Pass Holder events and more.
“The holidays are the season of giving, and there is no better gift than spending time together as a family,” said Jordan Braddock, the waterpark’s general manager.
Hartsville residents can purchase a special priced In-City Resident Season Pass during the Cyber Sale in person only. Proof of residency is required for purchase.
Neptune Island’s Admissions Office, located at 1109 Fourteenth Street in Hartsville, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 for in-city resident season pass purchases only.
Due to COVID-19 and to err on the side of caution, Neptune Island delayed the 2020 season opening. In response, all 2020 season passes have been extended through June 30, 2021. Holders of 2020 season passes will have the option of renewing their season pass for the remainder of 2021 at a discounted rate in person only between July 1 and July 15.
All 2020 and 2021 season pass holders are invited to an exclusive Season Pass Holder Only Day on Saturday, May 15. Neptune Island Waterpark will open to the public for a limited weekend only schedule on Sunday, May 16, 2021. A complete schedule along with park hours will be announced at a later date.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.