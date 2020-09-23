New cardiologist joins McLeod

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dr. Ravi H. Parikh, an interventional cardiologist, has joined the practice of McLeod Cardiology Associates in their Florence office.
Parikh also joins the structural heart team of Dr. Brian Blaker, Dr. Cary Huber, Dr. Robert Messier and Ryan Hill, NP. They care for heart patients in Florence, Cheraw, Clarendon, Hartsville, Sumter, Loris, Little River and Myrtle Beach.
Board certified in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine,
Parikh completed many years of research and clinical studies during his medical training.
Parikh received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia, and his residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He went on to complete a cardiology fellowship at the University of Maryland in Baltimore and an interventional cardiology fellowship at the Scripps Clinic, Prebys Cardiovascular Institute in La Jolla, California.
Parikh and his wife, Dr. Saujanya Vadoothker, a practicing ophthalmologist in Conway, came to McLeod and Florence to be closer to family.
“I could see a lot of potential for personal growth for me here as a cardiologist. I am proud to be joining a team such as McLeod that has a history and reputation for outstanding care,” Parikh said.
Parikh’s areas of expertise include valvular heart disease, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), aortic stenosis, acute myocardial infarction, atrial fibrillation and flutter, cardiac arrhythmias, patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure, transcatheter left atrial appendage closure, transcatheter mitral valve therapies coronary artery disease, stents, and complex coronary interventions, and catheter-directed therapies.
Parikh is accepting new patients. Physician and self-referrals are welcome by calling 843-667-1891.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.