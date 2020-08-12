New Creekside restaurant is coming to Florence

She said juggling work and opening a restaurant during COVID-19 has been a challenge for most of them.

“I am my own boss,” Rambo said. So his hours are flexible.

The couple also owns 4Deuces, a lounge on Alligator Road in Florence.

“My sister-in-law has 25 years of experience in the restaurant business, and I have that many in the bar business,” Rambo said.

Danelle said each member of the team complements each other, and there is a person for every area of the business.

Danelle said they started work on their restaurant long before COVID-19 appeared and are optimistic for its future.

“It is a dream we have had for a long time,” Rambo said.

Rambo said they will have a chef lined up for the new restaurant, but they want to incorporate some of their own recipes. One of their signature dishes will be Lowcountry boil, Rambo said. Shrimp and grits will be another of their recipes, Danelle said.

There will be live entertainment, dart boards, pool table and other fun things to do. There is a bandstand outside and a huge deck for dining and entertainment.