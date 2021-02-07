New food truck park opens in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Work started about a year ago for a food truck park on Palmetto Street in Florence. In mid-December, Eats on the Creek opened.
Owned by brothers Jake and Max Holcombe, the food truck park is at 4202 W. Palmetto Street, near the Sonic.
The park features a covered eating area.
Eats on the Creek provides a place for independent food trucks to come and sell their creations. Local and out of state food trucks are welcome.
Jake Holcombe said the park has attracted trucks offering sweets, barbecue, grilled food and other items.
Piggyback BBQ and Catfish, along with Sunshine Sweet Creations, was there on Wednesday, Jake said. He said Chick-fil-A also had a truck at the park during the week.
Once the weather warms up, the brothers are hoping the food park will be full every day. They have space for eight trucks. Space is equipped with electrical hookups. There is a covered picnic area, restrooms and sufficient parking.
He said they designed and built the picnic tables to add a colorful atmosphere to the food truck park.
“We have had a lot of compliments on them,” he said.
A new lit sign marks the location.
The brothers said it felt like a good time to get started with the COVID pandemic. Jake said people can keep their distance and feel relatively safe while eating outdoors or taking their food to go.
Jake said they saw an opportunity to do something for themselves and had witnessed the rise in popularity of food trucks.
The name derives from the location of the property beside Jeffries Creek.
Jeffries Creek is a tributary of the Great Pee Dee River that runs from Hartsville to the Great Pee Dee near Old River Road.
Space is available seven days a week, said Jake. He said a lease could be worked out if someone wanted to have a permanent truck parked at the park.
Jake said they have been promoting the park on Facebook and posting the schedule of the day.
The young entrepreneurs, Jake, 25, and Max, 22, attended the Byrnes School before heading to Clemson and the University of South Carolina. They have since moved back to Florence.
They also help their father in a family business.
For more information, visit eatsonthecreek.com or the business' Facebook page, also called Eats on the Creek.