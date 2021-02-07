New food truck park opens in Florence

The brothers said it felt like a good time to get started with the COVID pandemic. Jake said people can keep their distance and feel relatively safe while eating outdoors or taking their food to go.

Jake said they saw an opportunity to do something for themselves and had witnessed the rise in popularity of food trucks.

The name derives from the location of the property beside Jeffries Creek.

Jeffries Creek is a tributary of the Great Pee Dee River that runs from Hartsville to the Great Pee Dee near Old River Road.

Space is available seven days a week, said Jake. He said a lease could be worked out if someone wanted to have a permanent truck parked at the park.

Jake said they have been promoting the park on Facebook and posting the schedule of the day.

The young entrepreneurs, Jake, 25, and Max, 22, attended the Byrnes School before heading to Clemson and the University of South Carolina. They have since moved back to Florence.

They also help their father in a family business.

For more information, visit eatsonthecreek.com or the business' Facebook page, also called Eats on the Creek.