New Magical Vacation Planner joins the chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Magical Vacation Planner Debbie King celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at the chamber office.

She was joined by family and chamber ambassadors.

King joins more than a thousand agents around the country who are Magical Vacation Planners. She is the third in Florence.

King said the company was started in 2006, but she became an agent in January.

She said they plan vacations at all Disney resorts, Adventures Disney, inclusive resorts and major cruise line cruises. King said she plans honeymoon destinations, destination weddings and other special occasions.

She said her services are free to the vacationer. Her fees are paid by the vendor.

“I work out of my home,” King said.

King said she and her family have taken lots of Disney vacations over past 20 years, and she has first-hand knowledge of locations and sights.