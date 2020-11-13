 Skip to main content
New Magical Vacation Planner joins the chamber
Debbie King cuts the ribbon at a ceremony Thursday at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce celebrating her joining the chamber with her new business, Magical Vacation Planner. She is surrounded by family and chamber ambassadors.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Magical Vacation Planner Debbie King celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at the chamber office.

She was joined by family and chamber ambassadors.

King joins more than a thousand agents around the country who are Magical Vacation Planners. She is the third in Florence.

King said the company was started in 2006, but she became an agent in January.

She said they plan vacations at all Disney resorts, Adventures Disney, inclusive resorts and major cruise line cruises. King said she plans honeymoon destinations, destination weddings and other special occasions.

She said her services are free to the vacationer. Her fees are paid by the vendor.

“I work out of my home,” King said.

King said she and her family have taken lots of Disney vacations over past 20 years, and she has first-hand knowledge of locations and sights.

King said planning a vacation can be time-consuming and stressful. It can take time away from your family, she said. She said selecting a Magical Vacation Planner is the best way to make sure you get the most out of your vacation.

King said she is in BMI with many chamber members who showed her many of the advantages of becoming a chamber member. She said the chamber is a great way to network and potentially grow her business.

King was born and raised in Georgia. She moved to Florence in 2000.

“After 20 years it feels like home,” she said.

To contact King about vacation plans, call 843-621-2113 or email d.king@magicalvacationplanner.com.

