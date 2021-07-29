New providers join HopeHealth staff

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three new providers have joined the staff at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence.

The newcomers are endocrinologist Padigar Shyamanand Tantry, MD; physician assistant Caitlin Jordan, MSPAS, PA-C; and family nurse practitioner Debbie Garrison, MSN, APRN, FNP-C.

Tantry earned a doctorate from Tbilisi State Medical University in Tbilisi, Georgia. He completed an internal medicine residency at University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine/HCA West Florida Consortium in Brandon, Florida, and an endocrinology fellowship at USF Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa, Florida.

Board certified in internal medicine, Tantry speaks English, Hindi, Oriya and Kannada. He is a member of the Endocrine Society, American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, and the Hillsborough County Medical Association.

Jordan earned a bachelor of science in public health from the College of Charleston in Charleston and a master of science in physician assistant studies from Francis Marion University in Florence.

From Lake City, Jordan is a member of the South Carolina Academy of Physician Assistants and the American Academy of Physician Assistants.