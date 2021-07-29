New providers join HopeHealth staff

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three new providers have joined the staff at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence.
The newcomers are endocrinologist Padigar Shyamanand Tantry, MD; physician assistant Caitlin Jordan, MSPAS, PA-C; and family nurse practitioner Debbie Garrison, MSN, APRN, FNP-C.
Tantry earned a doctorate from Tbilisi State Medical University in Tbilisi, Georgia. He completed an internal medicine residency at University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine/HCA West Florida Consortium in Brandon, Florida, and an endocrinology fellowship at USF Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa, Florida.
Board certified in internal medicine, Tantry speaks English, Hindi, Oriya and Kannada. He is a member of the Endocrine Society, American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, and the Hillsborough County Medical Association.
Jordan earned a bachelor of science in public health from the College of Charleston in Charleston and a master of science in physician assistant studies from Francis Marion University in Florence.
From Lake City, Jordan is a member of the South Carolina Academy of Physician Assistants and the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
Garrison serves patients in the Access Hope program. She earned an associate degree in nursing from Florence-Darington Technical College, a bachelor of science in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina satellite program at Francis Marion University, and a master of science, family nurse practitioner, from Francis Marion University.
From Florence, Garrison is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and Sigma Theta Tau International Society.
HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert health care and infectious diseases services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Its federally qualified health centers are the primary care providers of choice for more than 50,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.