New restaurant opens on Second Loop Road in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. − EDK Catering LLC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.
The new restaurant/caterer is located at 2421 D Second Loop Road in Florence. The grand opening will be Friday.
Owner Crystal Dorsey said EDK stands for Elaine’s Deluxe Kitchen and Catering.
“I have been cooking for eight years,” Dorsey said. “That is professionally.”
Dorsey said she learned to cook as a child watching her mother and grandmother in the kitchen.
“It is a joy, a passion,” Dorsey said. “I love to cook.”
She is also a certified tax preparer, starting about seven years ago.
For approximately four years, Dorsey has been catering weddings and other special occasions.
Prior to opening her restaurant, Dorsey also ran a food truck for roughly two years. She was known for her famous beef hot dogs and wings.
The beef hot dogs and wings are on the restaurant menu, along with Dorsey’s famous pasta salad, chicken salad, shrimp and grits, croissants, egg rolls and other items. Two of her signature items are seafood pasta and honey lemon pepper wings.
“My famous pasta salad is what put me on the map,” she said.
Dorsey describes her restaurant as American cuisine with a friendly environment.
“The atmosphere is definitely casual,” she said.
“Our saying is ‘Yes, you deserve the best,’” Dorsey said.
The restaurant has a staff of nine. At full capacity, the restaurant will hold an estimated 90 people.
Dorsey said everything she does is for her 8-year-old daughter, Christiana Burgess.
“When you truly believe in the dream and vision God has given you, you will invest in it and make the necessary sacrifices of your time and resources, including personal discipline and the required personal transformation to see it grow and succeed,” Dorsey said.
“This is just the beginning,” Dorsey said. “It doesn’t stop here.”
She is already looking for locations to expand her business.
Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant will be closed on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.
