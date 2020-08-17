You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New restaurant opens on Second Loop Road in Florence
0 comments
top story

New restaurant opens on Second Loop Road in Florence

Only $5 for 5 months
New restaurant opens on Second Loop Road in Florence

Crystal Dorsey, owner of EDK Catering, cuts a ribbon to open her new restaurant and catering business, which is located at 2421 D Second Loop Road in Florence. Friends and family joined her in the celebration. The grand opening is Friday.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. − EDK Catering LLC held a ribbon-cutting  ceremony Monday.

The new restaurant/caterer is located at 2421 D Second Loop Road in Florence. The grand opening will be Friday.

Owner Crystal Dorsey said EDK stands for Elaine’s Deluxe Kitchen and Catering.

“I have been cooking for eight years,” Dorsey said. “That is professionally.”

Dorsey said she learned to cook as a child watching her mother and grandmother in the kitchen.

“It is a joy, a passion,” Dorsey said. “I love to cook.”

She is also a certified tax preparer, starting about seven years ago.

For approximately four years, Dorsey has been catering weddings and other special occasions.

Prior to opening her restaurant, Dorsey also ran a food truck for roughly two years. She was known for her famous beef hot dogs and wings.

The beef hot dogs and wings are on the restaurant menu, along with Dorsey’s famous pasta salad, chicken salad, shrimp and grits, croissants, egg rolls and other items. Two of her signature items are seafood pasta and honey lemon pepper wings.

“My famous pasta salad is what put me on the map,” she said.

Dorsey describes her restaurant as American cuisine with a friendly environment.

“The atmosphere is definitely casual,” she said.

“Our saying is ‘Yes, you deserve the best,’” Dorsey said.

The restaurant has a staff of nine. At full capacity, the restaurant will hold an estimated 90 people.

Dorsey said everything she does is for her 8-year-old daughter, Christiana Burgess.

“When you truly believe in the dream and vision God has given you, you will invest in it and make the necessary sacrifices of your time and resources, including personal discipline and the required personal transformation to see it grow and succeed,” Dorsey said.

“This is just the beginning,” Dorsey said. “It doesn’t stop here.”

She is already looking for locations to expand her business.

Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant will be closed on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.

aarvidson@hartsvillemessenger.com

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soulift joins chamber and celebrates with ribbon cutting
Local Business News

Soulift joins chamber and celebrates with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Soulift – Yoga, Pilates and Barre – celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Thursday with an outdoor ribbon cutting. Owners Grace Timms and Belinthia Elder of Florence cut the ribbon and were joined by chamber ambassadors, family and some of their staff for the event.

River Norton joins Weichert, Realtors
Local Business News

River Norton joins Weichert, Realtors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Weichert, Realtors® - The Freedom Group, an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate in Florence, recently welcomed Realtor River Norton to its team of agents. Norton will assist home buyers and sellers in and around Florence with their real estate needs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert