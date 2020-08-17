New restaurant opens on Second Loop Road in Florence

Dorsey describes her restaurant as American cuisine with a friendly environment.

“The atmosphere is definitely casual,” she said.

“Our saying is ‘Yes, you deserve the best,’” Dorsey said.

The restaurant has a staff of nine. At full capacity, the restaurant will hold an estimated 90 people.

Dorsey said everything she does is for her 8-year-old daughter, Christiana Burgess.

“When you truly believe in the dream and vision God has given you, you will invest in it and make the necessary sacrifices of your time and resources, including personal discipline and the required personal transformation to see it grow and succeed,” Dorsey said.

“This is just the beginning,” Dorsey said. “It doesn’t stop here.”

She is already looking for locations to expand her business.

Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant will be closed on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.

