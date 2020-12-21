New State Farm agency opens on Cashua Drive

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Farm agent Jon Stezer celebrated on Monday joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and opening his new business with a ribbon cutting.

The State Farm agency opened on Dec. 1 at 358 N. Cashua Drive in the Food Lion shopping center. Joining in the celebration were his team, family and friends and chamber ambassadors.

State Farm provides health, life, property and casualty insurance.

As a new State Farm agent, Stezer said he joined the chamber to be involved with the business community and as an opportunity to network with others. He said the business community helps nonprofits and churches, which are important for a healthy community environment.

Stezer and his family moved to Florence in March from South Dakota, where he played professional indoor football and worked with nonprofits in the area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stezer has three team members working with him, including his wife Marcy, who is a native of Florence.

The Stezers moved to Florence with their five children, ages 11,8,5,3 and 1, to be close to family.

“We are believers in Jesus Christ. Our faith is a huge part of what we do,” Stezer said.