New Wave Tax Solutions hosts ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday at New Wave Tax Solutions LLC celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Joining owner Kandace Washington were family and friends, staff and chamber ambassadors. The tax service is at 1801, Suite D, W. Evans St. in Florence.

New Wave Tax Solutions LLC is minority owned and operated, Washington said.

“We specialize in individual and small-business taxes,” Washington said. “We provide tax assistance to our clients throughout nine states. We believe in keeping our clients informed and educated throughout the year on recent updates or changes to tax laws. Our services are rendered with integrity and at an affordable rate to all. We pride ourselves in providing the best tax solutions to meet the needs of our clients.”

Washington has assisted people throughout the United States for seven years with tax preparation. She has been employed in the finance industry since 2015 in South Carolina.

Washington said her passion for numbers along with mathematical skills led her to take an accounting course during high school. After graduating from Wilson High School in 2005, she then obtained her bachelor of science in business administration from Limestone University in 2010. She furthered her studies and received her master's of business administration from Webster University in 2016.

Washington said her passion for numbers allowed her to assist family and friends with preparing their own taxes.

In 2015, she came across a Facebook post where several individuals had questions about a new tax law. She was able to provide answers and tax knowledge. Washington said she received a lot of positive feedback from the post.

Washington said needing additional income due to a family crisis, it clicked that this is something she could pursue. She took her love for taxes and helping others and birthed New Wave Tax Solutions LLC.

“The firm has seen tremendous growth over the years,” she said.

Washington said her customer service and people skills have allowed her to stand out in the tax industry, and her friendly approach and responsiveness are why she is highly recommended by her clients and others.

Her mission for the firm is continuous growth as well as adding additional services.

Her first public appearance was on 1409 podcast. She provided tax tips and updated tax laws to the viewers.

Washington said she joined the chamber to reach a new audience and to get more involved in the community and with chamber activities.

Washington enjoys spending time with her husband and two sons and making lasting memories with her family. She enjoys traveling, shopping, watching movies and listening to music that soothes her soul.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment.

