New York Life hosts ribbon cutting with the Florence chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – New York Life insurance agent Julie Cord celebrated with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon cutting in the James Allen Plaza on Dargan Street on Wednesday.

“My goal is to help families and businesses protect their most important assets, themselves," Cord said. “I do this via developing customized strategies with a variety of products such as permanent life insurance, term life insurance, disability insurance, long term care insurance, and fixed annuities.”

As a mutual insurance company with the highest ratings given by the major financial rating organizations, the company has been helping people for over 177 years and has remained strong through wars, influenza outbreaks and natural disasters, she said.

“I’m incredibly proud to be associated with New York Life,” Cord said. “I pleased to be able to help people alleviate their concerns about money and protect the people they love.”

Cord began her career with The New York Life in late 2012, earning a full-time agent contract in January 2013. She completed her undergraduate work at Indiana University followed by an MBA and master of international management at the University of Maryland University College.

“Believing I can better serve my clients by educating myself about their insurance and financial concerns, I have now obtained CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter) and ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant) designations. Most recently I became a certified financial planner. As far as I’m aware, there are only about 15 CFPs in Florence area, and I believe I’m the only woman,” she said.

Cord joined the Greater Florence Chamber in October 2012, as a way to connect with the business community of Florence. Since joining, she has remained quite involved with chamber events. A few years ago, she joined the Chamber Ambassador program to help welcome other businesses to the community via their own ribbon cuttings, but had never had one herself. She thought it was time.

“I don’t currently have any staff in Florence, but I like to say that I’ve got the best back office in the country with incredible company resources I can access for my clients,” she said. “I work for myself but not by myself.”

Cord has lived in the Florence community for more than 18 years.

Cord is originally from Indiana, where much of her family still lives. In addition to being a chamber member and ambassador, she is a member of the McLeod Foundation Professional Advisory Council, Florence County Progress, and the Pee Dee Chapter of BNI.

Over the years she has sponsored several community events like the Grateful Dog Festival which benefits local area Humane Societies as well as other events supporting Habitat for Humanity, One Child At a Time, Mercy Medicine, Care House, Bethlehem Therapeutic Riding Stable, Civil Air Patrol, Camp ADAPTabilities, and Florence Literacy Council.

Cord meets with clients in person and online by appointment at their homes and businesses. She is licensed in multiple states.

