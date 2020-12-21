Novatech acquires United Laser, a managed print services provider in Florence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – United Laser, a nationwide managed print services provider that has its headquarters in Florence, has been acquired by Novatech.

United Laser plans to add jobs in the Florence area in 2021, according to Jim Haney, the vice president of marketing for Novatech.

Novatech, a nationwide managed office provider, is the core portfolio company of Trivest Partners, a leading founder-friendly private investment firm.

The acquisition is redefining the managed print services market, according to a news release. United Laser's innovative approach to managed print services is now paired with the unmatched scale and depth of Novatech's Managed Office portfolio, which unites IT, print, Cloud and security for business clients nationwide. Together, Novatech and United Laser will accelerate innovation and simplicity around business technology for today's office.

