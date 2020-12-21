Novatech acquires United Laser, a managed print services provider in Florence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – United Laser, a nationwide managed print services provider that has its headquarters in Florence, has been acquired by Novatech.
United Laser plans to add jobs in the Florence area in 2021, according to Jim Haney, the vice president of marketing for Novatech.
Novatech, a nationwide managed office provider, is the core portfolio company of Trivest Partners, a leading founder-friendly private investment firm.
The acquisition is redefining the managed print services market, according to a news release. United Laser's innovative approach to managed print services is now paired with the unmatched scale and depth of Novatech's Managed Office portfolio, which unites IT, print, Cloud and security for business clients nationwide. Together, Novatech and United Laser will accelerate innovation and simplicity around business technology for today's office.
"As Novatech continues to provide nationwide support, we're excited to add United Laser as a Division within Novatech," said Dan Cooper, the chief executive officer of Novatech. "United Laser's managed print model is extremely innovative and lends itself nicely to the market shift to higher A4 print utilization. United Laser's model will provide our customers additional options outside of the industry's traditional pay-per-click standard for managed print services."
"United Laser has always been committed to simplicity and customer satisfaction for every client," said Chris Peebles, the president of United Laser. "Our team is excited about joining forces with Novatech, and the strength our combined portfolios will bring clients throughout the United States."
United Laser will continue to be led by Peebles and its current management team. Peebles is joining Novatech's executive leadership team and will report to Cooper directly.
Novatech will maintain United Laser's headquarters, facilities, brand and practices in Florence.
United Laser will operate as a division within Novatech and will be reported as part of Novatech's overall managed print services segment.
