On The Go cuts ribbon for second location in Florence

FLORENCE – A ribbon cutting was held at On The Go on Thursday morning, celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Store manager Nicki Paige cut the ribbon. She was joined by the owner and his family, store staff, chamber staff and chamber ambassadors for the celebration.

The store opened in late April at 305 Pamplico Highway.

The Pamplico Highway location represents the second On The Go in Florence for Johnny Rishmawi, owner of the gas station/convenience store. He opened the first location at 2019 Alligator Road.

In addition to gas, On The Go sells the usual convenience store items such as bread, milk, bottled water, cold drinks, candy and more.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There is a restaurant in the store where they sell vegetables and meats such as fried chicken and pork chops.

Rishmawi said they are a family-owned and run business local to Florence. He said they are interested in growing their base in the city of Florence and Florence County.

“We are members of the chamber of commerce with our other stores,” Rishmawi said.