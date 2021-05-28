 Skip to main content
On The Go cuts ribbon for second location in Florence
A ribbon cutting was held Thursday at On The Go, celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Joining in the celebration were the owner, Johnny Rishmawi and family, staff, chamber staff and ambassadors. Cutting the ribbon is Nicki Paige, the store manager. The store is located at 305 Pamplico Highway.

 CONTRIBUTED

FLORENCE – A ribbon cutting was held at On The Go on Thursday morning, celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Store manager Nicki Paige cut the ribbon. She was joined by the owner and his family, store staff, chamber staff and chamber ambassadors for the celebration.

The store opened in late April at 305 Pamplico Highway.

The Pamplico Highway location represents the second On The Go in Florence for Johnny Rishmawi, owner of the gas station/convenience store. He opened the first location at 2019 Alligator Road.

In addition to gas, On The Go sells the usual convenience store items such as bread, milk, bottled water, cold drinks, candy and more.

There is a restaurant in the store where they sell vegetables and meats such as fried chicken and pork chops.

Rishmawi said they are a family-owned and run business local to Florence. He said they are interested in growing their base in the city of Florence and Florence County.

“We are members of the chamber of commerce with our other stores,” Rishmawi said.

He said the chamber is a great way to meet other business owners and members of the community. He said it is a great organization for networking. Rishmawi said he hopes to become involved in chamber activities.

During the pandemic of the past year, Rishmawi said his restaurant has fed the staff at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center and McLeod Regional Medical Center, facilitated by the chamber.

“We are doing well,” Rishmawi said. “We are happy to be a part of the Florence community.”

He said they have a solid group of employees and look forward to growth within the community.

