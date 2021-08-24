One Child at a Time hosts ribbon cutting

The next January she founded One Child at a Time. The next month she went to Cambodia, where she discovered it was easier to educate children than to rescue them.

“We are scheduled to educate 14,000 children this year through our online website,” she said.

The website will be ready in September, she said. Skipper said the program is set to launch in the Florence One Schools district this school year. It will teach about online safety and human trafficking. She said the website is geared to sixth through 12th grade students. They can click on the site and see videos and power point presentations.

Skipper said she is also involved in rescue efforts.

“Our main goal is to rescue kids,” she said.

Skipper said she joined the chamber to get the word out in the community. She said she was able to get out in the community during the summer and was amazed to see how the community is coming together to stop online predators and human trafficking.

For additional information, visit onechildrescue.com.