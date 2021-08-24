One Child at a Time hosts ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – One Child at a Time held a ribbon cutting on Monday, celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
The organization, founded by Glenda Skipper, CEO, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to stopping human trafficking.
The staff and ambassadors of the Chamber of Commerce joined in the celebration.
Skipper said she and her volunteers reach out to schools, churches and civic organizations to educate about online predators and human trafficking.
The organization is based out of Florence, It is run with volunteers, a board of directors and a committee of people focused on helping children be rescued from human trafficking.
In 2016, Skipper said she decided to return to school to finish her business degrees. In 2017, she saw firsthand what human trafficking is all about. She spent a week in India, where she saw 1,000 prostitutes in a two-city block.
Skipper said when she got on the plane to come home, she thanked God that she was leaving that place.
Later that same year, 84 children, the youngest 2 years old, were rescued by the FBI in Myrtle Beach.
“I realized we had a problem here in our own community,” she said.
The next January she founded One Child at a Time. The next month she went to Cambodia, where she discovered it was easier to educate children than to rescue them.
“We are scheduled to educate 14,000 children this year through our online website,” she said.
The website will be ready in September, she said. Skipper said the program is set to launch in the Florence One Schools district this school year. It will teach about online safety and human trafficking. She said the website is geared to sixth through 12th grade students. They can click on the site and see videos and power point presentations.
Skipper said she is also involved in rescue efforts.
“Our main goal is to rescue kids,” she said.
Skipper said she joined the chamber to get the word out in the community. She said she was able to get out in the community during the summer and was amazed to see how the community is coming together to stop online predators and human trafficking.
For additional information, visit onechildrescue.com.