 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Otis celebrates 10th anniversary in Florence in November

  • 0
Otis celebrates 10th anniversary in Florence in November

The Florence Otis facility marks its 10th anniversary this month. Employees are ready celebrate this accomplishment.

 Ardath Arvidson

FLORENCE, S.C. – November marks 10 years for the Otis facility in Florence.

“Florence is the company’s North America Manufacturing Center of Excellence,” states a company announcement.

The plant has reached six million hours of work without a lost-time injury.

It won the 2022 Palmetto Shining Star Safety Award, the highest safety award a private organization can achieve in the state.

The company mentored and guided local students to a second-place finish in last year’s Made to Move Communities challenge.

The Florence campus also boasts a 150-foot high, 10-story elevator test tower where Otis experts develop and test the latest industry innovations.

“Nearly every new Otis elevator in North America comes from this facility, which is a great source of pride for our colleagues, many of whom have been here since Day 1,” said Rob Gokey, executive director of North America operations. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: St. Louisians participate in historic Powerball lottery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert