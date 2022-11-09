Otis celebrates 10th anniversary in Florence in November

FLORENCE, S.C. – November marks 10 years for the Otis facility in Florence.

“Florence is the company’s North America Manufacturing Center of Excellence,” states a company announcement.

The plant has reached six million hours of work without a lost-time injury.

It won the 2022 Palmetto Shining Star Safety Award, the highest safety award a private organization can achieve in the state.

The company mentored and guided local students to a second-place finish in last year’s Made to Move Communities challenge.

The Florence campus also boasts a 150-foot high, 10-story elevator test tower where Otis experts develop and test the latest industry innovations.

“Nearly every new Otis elevator in North America comes from this facility, which is a great source of pride for our colleagues, many of whom have been here since Day 1,” said Rob Gokey, executive director of North America operations.