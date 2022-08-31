Otis factory in Florence receives highest safety designation in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. – Otis Worldwide Corp.’s North American Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Florence has received the Palmetto Shining Star Award from the South Carolina OSHA and state Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

Approximately 600 people work at the 423,000-square-foot facility and have logged more than six million work hours without a lost-time injury.

To receive this specific annual award, organizations in the private sector need to meet stringent safety criteria including one of the following: No recordable injuries or illnesses during calendar year 2021: a reduction of at least 40 percent in the employer’s incidence rate between 2020 and 2021; a difference of at least 75 percent in the employer’s 2021 incidence rate and the 2020 South Carolina average rate for that industry or worked one million or more safe work hours without a lost-time injury or illness.

The Florence site met all four of the safety criteria.

“This award is a testament to the safety culture created by our Florence colleagues and our collective focus on building a Zero Harm workplace,” said Executive Director of North American Operations Rob Gokey. “We are proud to receive this recognition and thank South Carolina’s OSHA and Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation for the honor.”