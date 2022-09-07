Outstanding Deep Cleaning Cleaning joins the chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Outstanding Deep Cleaning Service LLC held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday at the James Allen Plaza on Dargan Street celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Owner George Anthony Brunson cut the ribbon. He was joined by chamber staff and ambassadors.

Brunson has been in business for two years. He said said his dad had a cleaning company. Brunson is originally from Syracuse. New York. He moved south in 1996 to be near family.

“My first job was in law enforcement,” he said.

Brunson was a corrections officer for about six years. He also worked for a cleaning service in this area.

Brunson said friends kept telling him to start his own business.

He observed that a lot of cleaning companies did really do more than empty trash and vacuum. He decided to go into business for himself and provide deep-cleaning services. Brunson said his staff of five cleans around the windows and baseboards, buffs and waxes floors, cleans carpets and bathrooms and takes out the trash. He said he does commercial cleaning but hopes to branch out into the residential market soon.

“We go above and beyond,” he said. “We want your business to not only be clean but to smell fresh and clean.”

Brunson said the business is also COVID prepared.

Brunson said his business is starting to take off.

“I set my bar high,” he said. “That is why I decided to go with deep cleaning; we get in the corners. Our people are trained to look for things.”

Brunson said he joined the chamber on the advice of his wife. She had taken a class at the chamber and was impressed with its services.

Brunson said he hoped to become involved in chamber programs and project.

“I am very excited about joining,” he said.

Brunson works out of his home and can be reached on Facebook or by calling 843-495-9552.