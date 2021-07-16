PDRTA launches three new buses with a ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority has three new shiny blue and white, heavy-duty buses in its fleet that will hit the streets of Florence on Monday. A ribbon cutting was held at 313 S. Stadium Road, Florence, on Thursday to celebrate the launch of the 2020 Gillig Low Floor, 31-passenger buses.

Don Strickland, executive director, and James Jackson, PDRTA’s board chairman, both spoke at the occasion.

“They are a long time in coming,” Strickland said. “This is an exciting day.”

Strickland said the good thing is that no local funding was used in the purchase. He said the 35-foot buses were purchased with 100 percent federal funds, replacing three older buses with about 400,000 miles on them.

Strickland said the buses will provide an economic impact on the city.

Jackson said PDRTA has the full support of the board. He thanked the drivers for the work they do each day transporting people about their daily lives.

PDRTA has approximately 40 buses on the streets in six counties – Florence, Darlington, Chesterfield, Dillon, Marlboro and Marion – it serves. It also provides daily transportation to Myrtle Beach for people working at the beach from this area.