Peace of Heaven in downtown Hartsville host ribbon cutting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Peace of Heaven, a Christian gift shop, located in downtown Hartsville at 120 E. Carolina Ave., held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, hosted by Main Street Hartsville.
Owner Fran Taggart cut the ribbon. She opened Peace of Heaven in November near Thanksgiving.
Even as COVID cases began to rise near the holidays, Taggart said, it felt like she was being called to do this. Taggart said it seems like there is a need for a shop likes her in Hartsville, maybe more than at any other time. She said this business seems to help others and fills a need.
“It really feels more like a ministry than a business,” Taggart said.
She said she hopes her shop becomes something of a spiritual center for people in the community, not just a place to shop.
Taggart said she has set up a space within the store with a fireplace surrounded by white rocking chairs for people to sit and chat or read a book. She said she wants people to feel at home.
There is also a small room for meetings and Bible study sessions.
“It is available for people to use,” Taggart said.
The gift shop carries Bibles, books, gift items and has a designated Catholic section with statues, Catholic Bibles and other gifts.
Taggart said she has lots of baptismal baby gifts, Christian jewelry, Christian-themed toys and games for children, and religious themed pictures, pillows and yard art.
“And of course we have crosses and crucifixes,” she said.
Items specific to certain holidays are available. Lenten and Easter items have arrived for spring.
Taggart runs the business with the help of a volunteer, Kathy Smith.
Taggart said her husband, Jim, is retired and has supported her efforts, as has Main Street Hartsville, the city of Hartsville and the community.
Taggart grew up in Pamplico but moved to Hartsville from Mt. Pleasant.
Store hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.