Peace of Heaven in downtown Hartsville host ribbon cutting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Peace of Heaven, a Christian gift shop, located in downtown Hartsville at 120 E. Carolina Ave., held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, hosted by Main Street Hartsville.

Owner Fran Taggart cut the ribbon. She opened Peace of Heaven in November near Thanksgiving.

Even as COVID cases began to rise near the holidays, Taggart said, it felt like she was being called to do this. Taggart said it seems like there is a need for a shop likes her in Hartsville, maybe more than at any other time. She said this business seems to help others and fills a need.

“It really feels more like a ministry than a business,” Taggart said.

She said she hopes her shop becomes something of a spiritual center for people in the community, not just a place to shop.

Taggart said she has set up a space within the store with a fireplace surrounded by white rocking chairs for people to sit and chat or read a book. She said she wants people to feel at home.

There is also a small room for meetings and Bible study sessions.

“It is available for people to use,” Taggart said.