Pee Dee Electric and Marlboro Electric announce new partnership agreement
Pee Dee Electric and Marlboro Electric announce new partnership agreement

Pee Dee Elec Coop

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative in Darlington.

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Pee Dee Electric Cooperative and Marlboro Electric Cooperative are entering into a management agreement, effective Friday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Marlboro Electric’s William Fleming Jr. will serve as president and chief executive officer of both cooperatives.

This strategic partnership aligns the two neighboring electric cooperatives in an effort to create economic benefits, long-term efficiencies and provide overall improved service for the members of both entities.

The combined service areas will result in the largest geographical territories of any commonly managed cooperatives in the state of South Carolina.

Having held the position of president and chief executive officer of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative and the Marlboro Development Team since 2014, Fleming previously served as vice president of marketing and economic development at Pee Dee Electric. An alumnus of Harvard University and Harvard Business School, Fleming also holds two degrees from the University of South Carolina and a certificate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Applied Neuroscience and Mathematics.

“With his proven leadership record and past Pee Dee Electric experience, we are pleased to have William Fleming take the management reins,” said James Goodson, the chairman of Pee Dee Electric. “We look forward to the continued success of Pee Dee Electric and our members under this partnership agreement.”

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative Inc., based in Darlington, S.C., provides electrical power in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee and Marion counties to more than 30,000 residential and commercial members.

Marlboro Electric Cooperative, founded in 1939, is based in Bennettsville and provides electric power to residential and commercial members in Marlboro and Dillon counties while striving to maintain the lowest rates in the state.

“We are very excited and grateful to partner with Pee Dee Electric,” Fleming said, “and see this relationship as providing opportunities to continue PDEC board’s focus on rates and facilitating growth for all members and communities we serve.”

