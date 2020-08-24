 Skip to main content
Pee Dee Electric’s top executive moving to Berkeley Electric
DARLINGTON, S.C. – The president and chief executive officer of Pee Dee Electric Cooperative is moving on.

Mike Fuller has accepted the position of president and CEO at Berkeley Electric Cooperative in Moncks Corner, according to a PDEC news release.

Fuller came to PDEC from Missouri in November 2017 and has 31 years of electric cooperative experience.

Fuller replaces Dwayne Cartwright, who announced his retirement this past July.

“I sincerely appreciate Mike’s time and accomplishments made while at PDEC and wish him success at Berkeley Electric Cooperative,” PDEC Board Chairman James A. Goodson said. “We are all family in electric co-ops in South Carolina.”

Fuller’s last day at PDEC will be Sept. 18.

“I’m honored to have served PDEC and look forward to the opportunity to work for Berkeley’s membership,” Fuller said.

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative Inc., based in Darlington, has more than 30,000 services in place serving residents, businesses and industries, and 2,800-plus miles of line in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee and Marion counties.

