Pee Dee State Farmers Market hosts chamber's Business After Hours

FLORENCE – As the first day of fall approaches on Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Pee Dee State Farmers market begins preparing for its annual fall plant and flower festival, but on Thursday night, it welcomed members of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to the market for Business After Hours.

Bob Sager of the Pee Dee State Farmers Market welcomed the guests.

Guests who ventured into the Farmers Market were greeted by pumpkins, fall flowers and fruits and vegetables. A few of the booths remained open for their browsing.

Business After Hours is a networking event of the chamber where members gather to socialize and enjoy food and beverages.

The Annual Fall Plant and Flower Festival at the Farmers Market is Oct. 1-3. The Pee Dee Farmers Market is at 2513 W. Lucas St. in Florence.