Pee Dee State Farmers Market joins chamber and gets ready for annual plant and flower show

There are 31 permanent leased businesses in the Farmers Market. Harvest Hope Food Bank, along with a vintage and artistic furniture shop, is located on the property.

At the ribbon cutting a light brunch was prepared by Farmers Market Barn and Grill, which will be opening soon.

Sager said the market is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We have two major events a year, the biggest coming up soon,” Sager said.

Except during large special events when vendors set up in the middle of the market, visitors can drive their cars into the building, park, shop and drive out.

The biggest event of the year is coming up soon. The Pee Dee State Farmers Market Spring Plant and Flower Show is April 22-25.

Sager said 60 vendors have already signed up, along with six food vendors. Sager said many of the vendors will be set up outside, rather than in the market area.

“We expect between 18,000 and 20,000 people for the event,” Sager said.