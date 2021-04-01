Pee Dee State Farmers Market joins chamber and gets ready for annual plant and flower show

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee State Farmers Market celebrated a return to the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Thursday morning. S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers joined Bob Sager, Pee Dee state Farmers Market manager, in cutting the ribbon. Also attending the event were chamber ambassadors.
Weathers said the Pee Dee market is one of his department's favorites as a drive-through market.
“It is special to us,” he said.
Weathers said he is pleased with the upgrades that have taken place. He said he is appreciative of the partnership between the market and the community.
The Pee Dee State Farmers Market moved to 2513 W. Lucas St. in 1976. Originally it was downtown, Sager said.
Sager said there are three state farmers markets in South Carolina — Greenville, Columbia area and Florence.
Sager said the market has undergone “updating and upgrading” in the past two years. He said about $175,000 was spent to bring the market up to date and to make the experience better for visitors. There is more of a retail atmosphere, he said. Sager has a background in retail, not agriculture.
Sager said Aaron Wood, assistant commissioner of agriculture who also attended the event, has been helpful in understanding the need for the Farmers Market to evolve and change.
There are 31 permanent leased businesses in the Farmers Market. Harvest Hope Food Bank, along with a vintage and artistic furniture shop, is located on the property.
At the ribbon cutting a light brunch was prepared by Farmers Market Barn and Grill, which will be opening soon.
Sager said the market is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We have two major events a year, the biggest coming up soon,” Sager said.
Except during large special events when vendors set up in the middle of the market, visitors can drive their cars into the building, park, shop and drive out.
The biggest event of the year is coming up soon. The Pee Dee State Farmers Market Spring Plant and Flower Show is April 22-25.
Sager said 60 vendors have already signed up, along with six food vendors. Sager said many of the vendors will be set up outside, rather than in the market area.
“We expect between 18,000 and 20,000 people for the event,” Sager said.
He said COVID protocol will be followed. People are encouraged to wear masks. Vendors will have sanitation stations, Restrooms will be monitored with no more than two people in them at a time. Large reverse fans have been installed.
Sager said the other event is a fall plant sale.
Sager said joining the chamber gives the market the opportunity to connect with the community. It is a great networking tool. Sager, who has been at the market for two years, said they were members at one time, and he is glad to become a member again.