Pee Dee unemployment claims increase slightly

FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of initial unemployment benefit applications has increased for two consecutive weeks in parts of the Pee Dee.

The latest data released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce indicates that Florence and Marion counties saw two consecutive rises in the number of requests for initial benefits.

In Florence County, 177 people requested initial benefits during the week ending Sept. 19 and 186 people requested initial benefits during the week ending Sept. 26. These are both higher than the 142 people requesting benefits during the week ending Sept. 12.

In Marion County, 35 people requested initial benefits during the week ending Sept. 19 and 29 during the week ending Sept. 26. These are both higher than the 30 people who requested initial benefits during the week ending Sept. 12.

The number of benefit applications has also increased in Williamsburg County, going from 29 applications during the week ending Sept. 12 to 46 the week ending Sept. 26. During the week ending Sept. 19, 24 people filed initial claims.

And there was an increase of eight claimants from 70 during the week ending Sept. 12 to 78 the week ending Sept. 26. During the week ending Sept. 19, 97 people filed initial claims.