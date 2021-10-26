Pee Dee Vineyard Harvesting Productions hold ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pee Dee Vineyard Harvesting Productions held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning in the James Allen Plaza on Dargan Street, hosted by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. The business celebrated its opening and joining the chamber.

Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration.

Owner Larry Hancock said he is continuing a tradition started by his grandfather Happy Hancock in the 1970s of promoting quality Judeo-Christian entertainment.

He sees himself as a promoter of God’s work.

“I am honored to serve as His promoter of quality entertainment with Judeo-Christian values, and I am honored for the backing and support of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce,” Hancock said on his website.

Hancock said he did not want to just promote gospel music but dramas, Mystery Theater and other stage productions.

He plans to host the Grand Gospel Music Celebration in October 2022.

“I hope it will be at the amphitheater at the FMU Performing Arts Center,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That is where he hopes to put on productions in the future.