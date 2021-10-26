Pee Dee Vineyard Harvesting Productions hold ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pee Dee Vineyard Harvesting Productions held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning in the James Allen Plaza on Dargan Street, hosted by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. The business celebrated its opening and joining the chamber.
Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration.
Owner Larry Hancock said he is continuing a tradition started by his grandfather Happy Hancock in the 1970s of promoting quality Judeo-Christian entertainment.
He sees himself as a promoter of God’s work.
“I am honored to serve as His promoter of quality entertainment with Judeo-Christian values, and I am honored for the backing and support of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce,” Hancock said on his website.
Hancock said he did not want to just promote gospel music but dramas, Mystery Theater and other stage productions.
He plans to host the Grand Gospel Music Celebration in October 2022.
“I hope it will be at the amphitheater at the FMU Performing Arts Center,” he said.
That is where he hopes to put on productions in the future.
Hancock said he joined the Florence chamber for the exposure. He said although he is a native of this area, this is his first time working behind the stage. He has always been on the stage.
“I am a musician,” Hancock said.
He said he plays various string instruments, keyboard and others but is also a vocalist. He sings in the choir at St. Anthony’s Church.
Hancock said he hopes to turn this into a thriving business. He said he wants to find his niche and is not looking to be in competition with others.
“I need help,” he said. “I contacted the chamber about their resources.”
He said it is his third shot at doing this but the first time at making it a business.
He said he was helped in the process by First Bank and Ken Pankowski Enterprises that helped design his website.
Hancock is a native of Darlington. He was raised by his grandparents, Otis and Corrinne. He graduated from St. John’s High School and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Coker College in May 2002.
For more information about Pee Dee Vineyard Harvesting Productions, visit pdvhp.com.