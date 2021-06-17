Performance Foodservice’s $11M expansion in Florence County will create 150 jobs

“We celebrate Performance Foodservice’s decision to invest more than $11 million and create 150 new jobs in the Florence area and look forward to their continued growth,” he said.

South Carolina is proud to be the home of great companies like Performance Foodservice, Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said.

“This announcement is another indication that the Palmetto State is not only just right for business, but also just right for growth," Hitt said.

S.C. Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman of Florence also applauded the news.

“Foodservice plays a vital role in our communities, and we are proud that the expansion of Performance Foodservice will continue to support local and state restaurants,” he said. “Not only will this this expansion further support our restaurants, it will create 150 new jobs for our state.” This expansion is a wonderful example of how companies continue to flourish in Florence County, Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said.

“The county’s proximity to two major interstates allows Performance Foodservice to quickly meet the needs of their customers,” Dorriety said. “We are excited for their continued growth and the local jobs that will be created.”