PolyQuest announces eighth Darlington facility expansion, 15 new jobs

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- PolyQuest, Inc., the leading distributor of PET resins and manufacturer of recycled PET resins in North America, Tuesday announced the expansion of their facility in Darlington.

Established in 2004, the Darlington facility serves as the company’s flagship distribution and recycling location.

Centrally located in the hub of North America’s virgin PET production with access to major railroads, railways, and coastal ports, Darlington has long provided PolyQuest the ability to generate value for their business partners regardless of their position in the PET supply chain.

The facility also operates recycled plastic processing capabilities to deliver sustainable raw material solutions to their customers in every end application for PET.

“Our business continues to grow at exponential levels, both organically in virgin PET and rPET as well as via access to new resins such as polypropylene and polyethylene,” said Tod Durst, President of PolyQuest.