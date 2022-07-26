Pound Real Estate Partners join chamber with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pounder Real Estate Partners LLC celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting in the James Allen Plaza on Dargan Street on Tuesday.

Cutting the ribbon were broker-in-charge Patty K. Pound and co-owner Robert Pound, Realtor. They were joined by chamber staff and ambassadors.

Patty Pound said she has been in the real estate business for six years. Prior to that she was a professional photographer for about 25 years, and just recently gave that up to pursue her passion for real estate full time. She came to Florence from Columbia, where she lived for about 20 years. She has one son.

Patty and Robert Pound were married in 2020, and she moved to Florence. It will be three years in December.

Her husband has been in real estate for two and half years and will receive his brokerage license when his three years as a Realtor are met. He comes to the business from the corporate world. He has lived in Florence for 30 years and has two daughters who are in college.

They started Pound Real Estate in August 2021 and work from home.

There are two additional Realtors and four potential Realtors in school planning on coming on board in about six month, Pound said.

They represent both buyers and sellers.

Pound said the key for their business is customer service, responsiveness and quality.

She said as a photographer she knows the importance of image and with every listing she makes sure the homes are ready to be photographed. Pound said she hires a professional photographer and videographer to do the job.

Robert Pound said they want to keep this a small business that pays attention to details and to each customer.

Patty Pound said she tries to make a connection to her customers. She said she likes to help friends sell or purchase a home.

The Pounds joked that they get calls for placement of unwanted dogs at dog pound. Both of them love animals. Robert Pound said he has had as many as four Great Danes at the time. They now have two, plus a Lab mix and two cats.

Patty Pound said she wants to do more in the community to help with unwanted animals and the animal shelters.

“I like paying it forward,” she said.

For more information about listing a home, call 803-318-4868 or 843-615-7425.