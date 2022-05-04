Powers family enjoys working together

FLORENCE, S.C. – Owning a small business can be challenging but it also has its rewards. This is National Small Business Week and a time to celebrate small businesses.

Jason and Jennifer Powers operate S&W Printing in downtown Florence with his parents, Steve and Susan Powers. His parents purchased in the business in 200.

Jason Powers said being able to work alongside family is one of the rewards of owning a small business. He said he doesn’t have to wonder if he is spending enough time with the family. He has worked with his parents for 21 years, and met his wife, a fellow Francis Marion University graduate, as an intern at the business in 2003.

Started in 1932 as Stricklin Printing, it has been in the same location for more than 70 years.

“My father was in the video gaming business,” Jason Powers said.

And at the time his father decided to venture into business for himself, Powers was a student at Francis Marion University, majoring in political science and history. He said the opportunity to work with his parents interested him.

“Part of me wanted to see where this would go,” he said.

Powers said his father had a business relationship with the previous owners, who were ready to step down.

S&W Printing, located at 128 S. Irby St. in Florence, does commercial printing. Services include signs, graphic design, brochures, business cards, letterhead and envelopes, promotion items, copies, wide-format printing and others.

Jennifer Powers said the printing industry has vastly changed over the years.

“How we do things has changed,” she said. And the customer’s expectations have changed.

When they started, she said, the business had a lot of older equipment which they have since updated, allowing them to do a better job and do it faster.

Her husband said customers have come to realize that their printing needs can be accomplished at a quicker turnaround and have come to expect it. He said what used to take two or three weeks to do can often be accomplished now in 24-48 hours.

He said the design process is creative and takes longer.

Jennifer Powers is one of two graphic designers for the company. She said the programs for design are constantly changing and updating.

Business cards are something almost everyone needs, she said, and is one of the things that keep them busy.

A challenge for small business such as theirs, Jason Powers said, is that they don’t have the infrastructure of a large business. He said they have to adapt and change to survive. He said all the job decisions are on them, and he often wonders if he has made the right decision or if he did the right thing.

Another facet of the business, he said, is that work is never the same. He said they are constantly working on jobs, quotes, designs and printing.

“It never feels mundane,” he said. “We have flexibility.”

He said a typical day is never typical. He said he assesses things immediately to see what is time sensitive and when a customer needs a job. He said it is challenging to balance intake work with rush work.

“Jason is the manager,” his wife said. “He can do everything, run all the machines. He oversees jobs, runs the press, and keeps everything flowing.”

The couple said as a locally owned business they have a relationship with many of their customers outside of business.

“We have to look these people in the eye when we see them in church or at the grocery store,” Jason Powers said. “We have a longstanding relationship.”

He said people expect them to live up to their word when they say a job will be done by a certain time.

“If someone says they need a job on Sunday, I can meet them,” Powers said. “We have that flexibility, People take comfort in knowing that if you say it is going to be done that day it is likely to be.”

A challenge that came with COVID is the supply chain issue, not getting supplies as needed.

Powers said it is rewarding to be able to spend so much time with his family, to figure out goals together for the company and be able to say they did it together.

“The kids love to spend time here,” their mother said. “They see things we have printed in their schools and around town and are proud of the work we do.”

The couple have three boys. She said they have their own business cards and enjoy helping out.

Powers said his parents are at the age where they want to reduce their roles. They want time to do more of the things they enjoy.

Being a small staff of seven, which includes four members of the same family, also presents a challenge.

Jennifer Powers said up until a couple of years ago they never closed the business but finally decided to close the week of July 4th so the family could take vacations together.

