Precious and Hope Healthcare LLC ribbon cutting held Thursday in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Precious and Hope Healthcare LLC celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon with a ribbon cutting. Precious and Hope Healthcare is in Timmonsville at 203 W. Smith St.

Owner Tonya Tawanda Dickey was joined by her staff, family, Timmonsville Chief of Police Thomas McFadden and chamber ambassadors for the occasion.

Dickey opened the health care service in October 2020. She serves the Pee Dee region and the Lowcounty. She has worked in the health care industry for about seven years at different agencies and nursing homes and decided it was time to branch out on her own.

“It is a process,” Dickey said.

She said opening during COVID has had its challenges.

“I like helping others,” Dickey said. “I want to go above and beyond to help them, especially the elderly. It is my passion.”

Dickey said she has a wonderful staff that helps her, including Vanipy Timmons RN and her assistant, Shamian Lowery. She has a staff of 10.

Dickey said she joined the chamber to reach out to other business owners. She said the networking opportunities and what the chamber does for small-business owners attracted her to the organization.