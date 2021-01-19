Price Professional Services hosts ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Price Professional Services held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

The business is located at 2600 W. Palmetto St. in Florence.

Owner Shakeita Price cut the ribbon. Joining in the celebration and showing their support were chamber ambassadors, family and friends.

Price said she joined the chamber of commerce to take her business to the next level. She said the chamber is a source of networking in the community and a way she can introduce others to her services.

In 2016, Price officially launched Price Professional Services LLC. Her business offers a variety of services. Her hidden passion for helping others led her to establish her business to improve the lives of others.

Price Professional Services provides credit consultations, resume building, notary services, career coaching, small business start-up, business credit, 501 C3 applications and more.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Price said she started out writing resumes to supplement her income while in graduate school. As she added other services, Price decided to open her own business.