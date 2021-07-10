Protect kids from heatstroke

Hot summer days have contributed to more than five child deaths so far this year in the United States as a result of heatstroke, which can happen when kids are unattended in cars.
McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal reminds caregivers to never leave children alone in a vehicle, and if you see a child alone in a car, call 911.
Heatstroke, also known as hyperthermia, is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children. It occurs when the body cannot cool itself quickly enough and the body temperature rises to dangerous levels.
Young children are particularly at risk, as their bodies heat up 3 to 5 times faster than an adult’s.
Since 1998, at least 888 children across the United States have died from heatstroke when alone in a vehicle.
A car can heat up 19 degrees in 10 minutes. And cracking a window doesn’t help.
Heatstroke can happen anytime, anywhere. We do not want to see this happen to any family. That is why McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal is asking everyone to help protect kids from this very preventable tragedy by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute.
Together, we can cut down the number of deaths and near misses by remembering to ACT.
A: Avoid heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute. And make sure to keep your car locked when you are not inside so kids do not get in on their own.
C: Create reminders. Keep a stuffed animal or other memento in your child’s car seat when it is empty and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat. Or place and secure your phone, briefcase, or purse in the back seat when traveling with your child.
T: Take action. If you see a child alone in a car, call 911. Emergency personnel want you to call. They are trained to respond to these situations. One call could save a life.
For more information on preventing child heatstroke deaths, call McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal at 843-777-5493 or visit safekids.org/heatstroke.
Dr. Brittany Benjamin cares for patients at McLeod Pediatric Associates of Florence, located at 204 E. Cheves St., Florence, S.C. To schedule an appointment, call 843-777-5065.