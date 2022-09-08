Protect Your Period joins Florence chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Protect Your Period held a ribbon cutting in the James Allen Plaza on Wednesday morning celebrating joining the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce. Tonya Goines, product awareness ambassador, cut the ribbon. She was joined by chamber staff and ambassadors.

Since February of this year, Goines has been a retailer for Reign Premium Sanitary Napkins. Goines said the product offers women a not-toxic alternative that may help reduce infections, cramps and clots. Reign pads are infused with “graphene.”

As a retailer for the company, Goines said she wants to introduce her product to Florence and the surrounding area and to sell the Reign product to companies, nonprofits and individuals. She said this product is not sold in stores but online.

“I would like to serve retailers and all women and girls,” she said.

Goines said this is part of a well woman’s campaign – Women’s Health Matters.

“It has helped a lot of women with a number of issue related to their menstrual cycle,” she said.

Goines said she works from her home and joined the chamber to reach out to the community to let women know there is another options, a healthier option.

“I want to become involved with the chamber,” she said.

She is a graduate of Leadership Florence and a mother of two.

Goines is from Sumter but has lived in the Florence area for about 20 years. She is also in the United States Army.

For addition information, visit the website www.ProtectYourPeriod.com or at contact Goines at 843-260-3836.