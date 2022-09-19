Purvis Motors joins the Greater Florence Chamber

FLORENCE – Purvis Motors LLC held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 14 celebrating joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Owner Garry Purvis cut the ribbon. He was joined by chamber staff and ambassadors.

Purvis Motors LLC, 404 N. Cashua Dr. in Florence, offers pre-owned cars for sale.

Purvis said when a potential customer comes on his lot his aim and that of his sales staff is to not only find them the car of their dreams but help the customer find the best financing possible.

Purvis started out working for Pee Dee Auto Sales before branching out on his own. He has been in the car business since 2009. He has been an owner since 2015.

A native of Bennettsville, Purvis moved to Florence in 2008. He and his wife, Chiquita, have been married almost 10 years. Between them, they have five boys and two grandsons.

Purvis said he invites people in the Pee Dee to come by Purvis Motors and check out his selection of pre-owned vehicles.

“I have 14 years in the pre-owned car business and all of it in Florence,” Purvis said.

Purvis said after doing some research he discovered that the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to helping small business owners grow their businesses and provides them many opportunities to network. Purvis said it is a great way for small businesses to get their name out in the public.

“I realized the chamber can be an important to marketing my business,” he said.

Purvis said the chamber can also help him to find ways to better serve the community.

“I do plan on being more active in the community and the chamber,” he said.

For more information about Purvis Motors LLC, visit the website purvismotors843.com or visit them on Facebook. Call 843-702-0025. Hours are: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.