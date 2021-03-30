R & D's Sewing Shop celebrates chamber membership with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE – R&D’s Sewing Shop celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Monday with a ribbon cutting.
Owner Radha Dillah cut the ribbon and was joined by family, staff and chamber ambassadors for the celebration.
R&D’s Sewing Shop is located at 302 Dorado Drive in Florence.
Dillah opened her alterations shop in 2007. She offers alterations, monogramming, and custom sewing, including prom dresses, curtains, and leather work. She has one full time employee and her two sons help her part time.
“I grew up sewing,” Dillah said.
Her mother was a seamstress also, and she was her mother’s helping hand.
Dillah moved to South Carolina in 2005. While attending a church service, Dillah said the members were looking for someone to help with constructing angel costumes for a performance.
“I volunteered, and people have been asking me to help ever since,” Dillah said.
Dillah said her work with leather is in demand, especially with bikers who want patches sewn on their jackets and vests. She said people come from as far as the beach for her to work on their leather items.
When she needs help, Dillah said the chamber is always there to assist and answer her questions.
“They take care of us and guide me in the right direction,” she said.
That is one reason she wanted to become a member. She said the chamber is very connected and offers opportunities to network and learn about other small businesses.
Dillah said she spends her time working and with family. Her sons are 24 and 18. The 18-year-old graduates high school this year and is joining the Air Force, she said.
R&D Sewing hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.