Raines acquires SpringBridge Development

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Raines, one of the Southeast’s premier hospitality management, investment, and development groups, Tuesday announced the acquisition of SpringBridge Development, LLC, a firm based in Florence.

Following the recent rebrand and services expansion of Raines, this acquisition adds to the group’s in-house development offerings and contributes to their comprehensive approach towards hospitality, commercial real estate, and historic rehabilitation services.

Born of a long-standing partnership, SpringBridge has been providing development services to Raines’ extensive client portfolio since 2013, and following a seamless transition phase, SpringBridge’s capabilities and offerings are now available under one roof with Raines.

Prior to this acquisition, SpringBridge Development assisted in spearheading the revitalization of the downtown Florence area and the development of Hotel Florence, as well as developing more than ten select service hotels across the Carolinas.

Their immense focus and involvement in historic rehabilitation and construction management are just two aspects of business that Raines is looking forward to absorbing into their portfolio of capabilities.