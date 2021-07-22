RE/MAX in Florence celebrates chamber membership and new location

The franchise has been open at its new location about two months, she said.

“The opportunity came up to get in the Florence market,” Fulford said.

She said the previous owner decided to go with another brand.

After purchasing it, Fulford said, she started looking for a new location.

“It was a natural fit,” she said.

She joined the chamber at the urging of Ken Jackson, who works at RE/MAX. Fulford said he talked highly of the Florence chamber and what it does for its members. She said she is a member of the chamber at the beach.

Fulford said their RE/MAX is a Children’s Miracle Network Office, which means that their agents make a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network from every closing.

“It wasn’t until we took over that it became one,” she said.

“It is part of our company culture,” Fulford said. “We do this at the beach and Charleston.”

Fulford said the office had about 3,000 closings last year and contributed about $50,000 to McLeod.