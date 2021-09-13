RedSilk Media Group hosts ribbon cutting to celebrate chamber membership

FLORENCE, S.C. – RedSilk Media Group will help you build your business brand.

RedSilk held a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Joining founder and creative director Chandra “Chay” Pinto Martinez for the ribbon cutting were chamber staff and ambassadors, family and staff.

RedSilk Media Group is a business and personal branding service that offers creative and innovative methods of branding. Pinto Martinez started her business in 2006 in her home state of Louisiana. She moved to the Florence area about two years ago and relocated her business here. The business is at 3658 S. Irby St.

RedSilk services include photography, videography, advertising and marketing, graphic and website design, podcast development and production, professional development classes, social media marketing and other services. She also provides studio and conference room rentals, which can be purchased on an as-needed basis by the hour or with a monthly membership, Pinto Martinez said.

Pinto Martinez said she has a staff of three and seven virtual employees in other states, and they assist small businesses, business professionals, entrepreneurs, nonprofits and religious organizations.