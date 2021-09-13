RedSilk Media Group hosts ribbon cutting to celebrate chamber membership

FLORENCE, S.C. – RedSilk Media Group will help you build your business brand.
RedSilk held a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Joining founder and creative director Chandra “Chay” Pinto Martinez for the ribbon cutting were chamber staff and ambassadors, family and staff.
RedSilk Media Group is a business and personal branding service that offers creative and innovative methods of branding. Pinto Martinez started her business in 2006 in her home state of Louisiana. She moved to the Florence area about two years ago and relocated her business here. The business is at 3658 S. Irby St.
RedSilk services include photography, videography, advertising and marketing, graphic and website design, podcast development and production, professional development classes, social media marketing and other services. She also provides studio and conference room rentals, which can be purchased on an as-needed basis by the hour or with a monthly membership, Pinto Martinez said.
Pinto Martinez said she has a staff of three and seven virtual employees in other states, and they assist small businesses, business professionals, entrepreneurs, nonprofits and religious organizations.
Pinto Martinez said she started her own business out of a need to be home with her daughter. She said she couldn’t work full time and had to find something to do that would allow her to take care of her daughter.
“It snowballed from there,” she said.
Pinto Martinez joined the Florence Chamber because she wants to be a part of the community.
“I was in the Baton Rouge chamber,” she said. “I know it is the best way to meet other business owners and to support the community. Our goal is to get involved in the chamber.”
Pinto Martinez said she is already partnering with Southside Middle School, collecting school supplies and backpacks.
“This is a year-round project for us,” she said.
She helps with the local food bank and supports breast cancer research and awareness.
“We do an annual ball for breast cancer,” she said. “We also collect canned goods.”
Pinto Martinez has two children and is active in her church.
Business hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. For additional information, call 803-881-8391 or 225-614-3981.