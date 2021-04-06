Restaurant Heroes in Darlington joins Florence chamber

FLORENCE – Restaurant Heroes Darlington joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday at the chamber.

Cutting the ribbon was chief executive officer Damon Taylor of the Restaurant Heroes in Darlington. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration, along family members.

Restaurant Heroes offers consultations services to restaurants.

Taylor said his goal is help restaurants succeed. Some of the services he helps with are employee management, online ordering, document storage, merchant processing, shift scheduling and E-gift cards.

As a restaurant advisor, Taylor, a certified advisor serving the Darlington and Florence area, has been through the rigorous Restaurant Heroes training program.

Taylor said he started his business last year in June. He works from his home in Darlington.

Taylor said he was working to expand his own catering business and was not able to do so during COVID. He thought about the services and help he could have used in the food and beverage industry and pivoted to help others.