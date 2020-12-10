Revived Medical Training Academy hold ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. — A ribbon cutting was held for Revived Medical Training Academy on Wednesday to celebrated its membership into the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration of the opening of the academy and its membership into the chamber.

The academy is at 2724 W. Palmetto St., Suite 5, in Florence.

Owner Lavanda Martin said the academy provides CPR certification, continuing education for nurses, mentoring and tutoring for nursing students, and teacher certification. It also holds seminars and workshops. Revived Medical Training Academy is focused on “providing an enriched learning environment that offers an extensive amount of knowledge to begin your career as a medical professional,” according to its website.

“I want to help future nurses and others in the medical profession, and I want to be a resource for them,” Martin said.

Her professional slogan is “Speaking life one breath at a time.”

Martin works with an executive assistant, Milia Griffin, and a receptionist, Nell Smoot.