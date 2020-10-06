Ribbon cutting celebrates Varla Jean's joining chamber

FLORENCE — A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday morning at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, celebrating Varla Jean’s membership in the chamber and its grand opening.

Varla Jean’s is Florence’s newest dog-grooming service. Co-owners Joe McCall and Brett Bunch were joined by Bunch’s dog, Sarabi, and chamber ambassadors for the celebration.

Varla Jean’s opened in March at 2405 Lakeview Drive in Florence. The dog-grooming service is named after McCall’s dog, Bunch said.

Bunch has been a dog groomer for 14 years. He works with all dogs, from breed standard, traditional to unique personality clips. He specializes in individual personality styles, which emphasize the dog’s best features that an owner wants to show off.

Varla Jean’s also sells TLC, a high-end boutique food for dogs.

Bunch said he started by grooming his own standard poodles.

Both McCall and Bunch breed and show poodles. Bunch said they first met on Facebook. He said McCall convinced him to move from Oklahoma to Florence to go into business together. Bunch said he is enjoying being in South Carolina.