Ribbon cutting celebrates Varla Jean's joining chamber

FLORENCE — A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday morning at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, celebrating Varla Jean’s membership in the chamber and its grand opening.
Varla Jean’s is Florence’s newest dog-grooming service. Co-owners Joe McCall and Brett Bunch were joined by Bunch’s dog, Sarabi, and chamber ambassadors for the celebration.
Varla Jean’s opened in March at 2405 Lakeview Drive in Florence. The dog-grooming service is named after McCall’s dog, Bunch said.
Bunch has been a dog groomer for 14 years. He works with all dogs, from breed standard, traditional to unique personality clips. He specializes in individual personality styles, which emphasize the dog’s best features that an owner wants to show off.
Varla Jean’s also sells TLC, a high-end boutique food for dogs.
Bunch said he started by grooming his own standard poodles.
Both McCall and Bunch breed and show poodles. Bunch said they first met on Facebook. He said McCall convinced him to move from Oklahoma to Florence to go into business together. Bunch said he is enjoying being in South Carolina.
In Oklahoma, Bunch said, he had built up his clientele so that he couldn’t take any new clients. He hopes to do the same in Florence. Bunch encourages dog owners to make regular appointments for their dog’s grooming. He said having regular appointments helps build trust between the groomer and the dog, He said no one wants a bald dog and it is important to keep them groomed at all times. Another advantage to making regular appointments is that you never have to wait for a return appointment, Bunch said.
He said grooming is not a luxury. It is part of being a responsible dog owner.
“I want to help them (dog owners) to achieve their goals,” Bunch said.
Hours are by appointment only. For more information, call 843-615-6199.
