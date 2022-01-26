Ribbon cutting held at Draper G. Myers Mortuary LLC on Dargan Street

FLORENCE, S.C. – His desire to become a mortician started in high school with Career Day at Pamplico High School.
On that day, Draper G. Myers said, “I want to be a mortician.”
“It wasn’t easy,” he said. “It took a lot of prayers and endurance.”
On Tuesday, the prayers and endurance paid off, and with the help of others, Myers celebrated the opening of Draper G. Myers Mortuary LLC on Dargan Street in Florence. A ribbon cutting, hosted by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, was held to celebrate his joining the chamber.
A large crowd gathered at 615 S. Dargan St. in Florence for the occasion, including family, friends, and chamber staff and ambassadors.
Myers said he acquired the house last April and opened the funeral home and cremation services on Dec. 14.
Myers said he has been involved in the funeral business since he was about 12 years old.
“I started digging graves when I was in high school,” he said. “I left home when I was 18 years old for Mortuary School in Atlanta. My mother couldn’t afford an apartment for me to live in so I lived at the funeral home for a year and half.”
Myers opened a small casket company in Florence at the age of 23. He said he sold directly to funeral homes, not individuals.
Myers is excited about opening his own mortuary, and said he plans for his trademark to be service.
“I want my service to be what sets me apart, the way I treat people. I want all classes and races to feel the same when they come to see me,” Myers said.
He said he didn’t know much about the chamber, but has been watching it and the businesses associated with the chamber. Myers said he has been impressed.
“I hope to be actively involved in the chamber,” he said.
“I am an only child, Myers said. His mother, Almeta Myers, joined him at the ribbon cutting. Also at his side, for the ribbon cutting was his fiancée, Shametra Swaringer.
Myers said he was raised by a community of people in Pamplico and is thankful for the support of an entire village of people who shaped his life and helped make this day possible.
For additional information, visit the website at www.drapermyersmortuary.com or call 843-799-0216.