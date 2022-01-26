Ribbon cutting held at Draper G. Myers Mortuary LLC on Dargan Street

Myers opened a small casket company in Florence at the age of 23. He said he sold directly to funeral homes, not individuals.

Myers is excited about opening his own mortuary, and said he plans for his trademark to be service.

“I want my service to be what sets me apart, the way I treat people. I want all classes and races to feel the same when they come to see me,” Myers said.

He said he didn’t know much about the chamber, but has been watching it and the businesses associated with the chamber. Myers said he has been impressed.

“I hope to be actively involved in the chamber,” he said.

“I am an only child, Myers said. His mother, Almeta Myers, joined him at the ribbon cutting. Also at his side, for the ribbon cutting was his fiancée, Shametra Swaringer.

Myers said he was raised by a community of people in Pamplico and is thankful for the support of an entire village of people who shaped his life and helped make this day possible.

For additional information, visit the website at www.drapermyersmortuary.com or call 843-799-0216.