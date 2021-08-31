Ribbon cutting held at Empathy Care at Home

QUINBY, S.C. – Empathy Care at Home LLC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate its opening and membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Shaquanah McClam cut the ribbon and was joined in the celebration by her husband, Marcus McClam Sr., their two sons, Marcus McClam Jr. and Landon McClam, family, friends, Mayor of Quinby Ashby Gregg, chamber staff and ambassadors.

McClam opened her non-medical health care provider business in July at 633 E. Ashby Road in Quinby.

McClam said she worked in hospice care for 11 years and is a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).

“While working with hospice, I learned the need for highly trained caregivers and the need to serve other clients as well such as the disabled and those with special needs,” McClam said.

She said her goal is to help clients age in place at home.

Her mission is to “provide high quality in-home care services in a comfortable, pleasant and secure environment with compassion, empathy and understanding.”

Services include companion care, personal care, respite care and homemaker care.