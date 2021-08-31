 Skip to main content
Ribbon cutting held at Empathy Care at Home
Empathy Care at Home LLC Owner Shaquanah McClam cut the ribbon celebrating the opening of her non-medical health care business and joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Help in the celebration are her husband, Marcus McClam Sr. (right) and their two sons, Marcus McClam Jr. and Landon McClam, family, friends, Mayor of Quinby Ashby Gregg, chamber staff and ambassadors.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON, MORNING NEWS

QUINBY, S.C. – Empathy Care at Home LLC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate its opening and membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Shaquanah McClam cut the ribbon and was joined in the celebration by her husband, Marcus McClam Sr., their two sons, Marcus McClam Jr. and Landon McClam, family, friends, Mayor of Quinby Ashby Gregg, chamber staff and ambassadors.

McClam opened her non-medical health care provider business in July at 633 E. Ashby Road in Quinby.

McClam said she worked in hospice care for 11 years and is a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).

“While working with hospice, I learned the need for highly trained caregivers and the need to serve other clients as well such as the disabled and those with special needs,” McClam said.

She said her goal is to help clients age in place at home.

Her mission is to “provide high quality in-home care services in a comfortable, pleasant and secure environment with compassion, empathy and understanding.”

Services include companion care, personal care, respite care and homemaker care.

“We take pride in ensuring our clients and their loved ones have the peace of mind knowing they are receiving the highest quality of care, at the most affordable rates possible,” McClam said.

“I joined for the networking,” McClam said. “I am happy to be a member of the chamber, and I have heard a lot of great things about the chamber.”

Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, call 843-702-0112.

