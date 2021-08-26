Ribbon cutting held at Pinnacle Storage in Florence on Thursday

FLORENCE – A ribbon cutting was held at Pinnacle Storage in Florence on Thursday morning, celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Sharing in the celebration were chamber staff and ambassadors. The storage business opened at 3438 Pine Needles Road in Florence on Aug. 3.

The privately owned company has been in business since 1989. Owner Robert M. High of Wilmington, North Carolina, said he has 17 locations in North Carolina and South Carolina, including in Myrtle Beach, Little River, Greenville, Longs, and Boiling Springs, Calabash, Pinehurst, Morehead City and several locations in Wilmington. One location is scheduled to open today. High said he hopes to open locations in Virginia next year.

High said the company provides climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled storage units, RV and boat storage, U-Haul rental, and moving supplies. It has unit sizes from 5x5 to 15x50.

Pinnacle Storage prides itself on quality service, first-class facility, clean standards, security, modern offices and a friendly, expert staff.

Pinnacle Storage is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.