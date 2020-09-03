Ribbon cutting kicks off race weekend at Florence Motor Speedway; race is Friday night

“We are hopeful that there will be fans in the stands at Darlington, and that those loyal race fans will drive the minor 15 minutes to see racing at its best,” Zacharias said.

Neff said that after this race, racing will be on Saturday nights; however, the track may continue with a Friday race on Southern 500 weekend going forward.

The New Florence Motor Speedway races include Late Model, Charger, Super truck, Mini stocks, Vintage cars and other types.

In 2021, the track will become a NASCAR-sanctioned track in the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, Neff said.

The FMS track is four-tenths of a mile.

The total property is 65 acres and includes a one-tenth mile Go-cart and mud bog area.

Neff said Florence Motor Speedway will be exploring the possibilities with the mud bog.

The Florence Motor Speedway originally opened in 1982 as a dirt track, Neff said. In the late '90s, he said, the track was paved.

He said the new owners of the speedway want to become involved in the community. He said they are hoping to partner with schools and organizations in the surrounding area.