Ribbon cutting kicks off race weekend at Florence Motor Speedway; race is tonight (copy)

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The New Florence Motor Speedway held a ribbon cutting Thursday on the racetrack with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber staff and ambassadors participated. Cutting the ribbon were owners Steve Zacharias, Brian Vause, and Savannah Brotherton, owner/operator, and Mike Neff, sales/marketing officer.
The ribbon cutting kicked off the new owner’s first race weekend at the track.
The Florence Motor Speedway is at 836 E. Smith St. in Timmonsville.
Owned by Zacharias, Brotherton and Vause, Speedway Plus Production LLC took over ownership of the track on Aug. 6. This is a new venture into ownership for the group, which was associated with the Myrtle Beach Speedway until it closed in August.
Racing at the new FMS begins Thursday night. Gate opens at 4:30 and the green flag drops at 7 p.m.
“We will have you on the road home by 11,” Neff said.
“We all thought it would be a great way to start the future of the speedway, having our first race during one of the greatest weekends of racing in NASCAR,” Brotherton said in a media advisory on the FMS website.
The race will be held at FMS following the final practice at Darlington Raceway.
“We are hopeful that there will be fans in the stands at Darlington, and that those loyal race fans will drive the minor 15 minutes to see racing at its best,” Zacharias said.
Neff said that after this race, racing will be on Saturday nights; however, the track may continue with a Friday race on Southern 500 weekend going forward.
The New Florence Motor Speedway races include Late Model, Charger, Super truck, Mini stocks, Vintage cars and other types.
In 2021, the track will become a NASCAR-sanctioned track in the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, Neff said.
The FMS track is four-tenths of a mile.
The total property is 65 acres and includes a one-tenth mile Go-cart and mud bog area.
Neff said Florence Motor Speedway will be exploring the possibilities with the mud bog.
The Florence Motor Speedway originally opened in 1982 as a dirt track, Neff said. In the late '90s, he said, the track was paved.
He said the new owners of the speedway want to become involved in the community. He said they are hoping to partner with schools and organizations in the surrounding area.
Neff said they plan to come up with signature, family-friendly events to sponsor.
Being involved in the community is one reason they decided to join the chamber, Neff said.
“We were a member of the Myrtle Beach Chamber,” he said.
Neff said the chamber is invaluable as a tool for promoting and bringing business into a community.
“Our goal is be an avenue to give back to the community,” Neff said. “To do events that give back to the community.”
General admission tickets to the races are $20. Neff said there are discounts for locals, seniors, military, first responders and Darlington Raceway ticket holders. There are discount coupons in publications, too. He said it should be easy to find a ticket discounted to $15.
