River Norton joins Weichert, Realtors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Weichert, Realtors - The Freedom Group, an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate in Florence, recently welcomed Realtor River Norton to its team of agents. Norton will assist home buyers and sellers in and around Florence with their real estate needs.
“River brings energy and confidence,” said Barry Hulsey, the broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors - The Freedom Group. “His great attitude and commitment will be an asset to our team and our clients, as he helps them with their real estate needs. We look forward to great things from him for years to come as he serves the Pee Dee area.”
Norton, a native of the Florence community, is a graduate of South Florence High School. He studied mechanical, civil and electrical engineering at Florence-Darlington Technical College. He completed his real estate licensing with Exceed Real Estate School in Columbia.
“I knew Weichert, Realtors – The Freedom Group was the right choice for me because of the family-type environment, high level of management support and the training offered to help me provide the best real estate service to my clients” Norton said.
When not helping people with their real estate needs, Norton pursues his love of freshwater fishing. He’s also a member of the Lebanon Church in Effingham.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors - The Freedom Group, located at 901 2nd Loop Road in Florence, contact David McDonnough at 843-673-9181 or visit wrthefreedomgroup.com. River Norton can be reached directly at 843-245-7239.