S.C. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette to speak at chamber luncheon

FLORENCE, S.C. – The featured speaker for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce annual Outlook Luncheon on Wednesday, March 17, will be S.C. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.

The luncheon will be held at the Florence Center. The program will begin at noon.

The program will include the announcement of the Small Business Person of the Year, which is sponsored by Dedicated Community Bank, and the Public Servant of the Year, which is sponsored by Francis Marion University.

“This year the pandemic has affected every business in South Carolina − one way or another,” said Michael Miller, President of the Florence Chamber Tourism and travel have struggled. “Industry has had to adjust to new approaches in meeting workforce needs. Yet, other businesses have realized major successes in their traditional business models. I think we will hear the Lt. Governor Evette talk about some of these issues as well as the economic outlook for region and South Carolina.”

Community and local business leaders are invited. Reservations will be limited due to seating capacity because of the current health and safety guidelines.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are $30 for chamber members, $40 for nonmembers and $450 for a reserved table of eight. Contact the chamber at 843-665-0515 for tickets or register by going to www.flochamber.com.