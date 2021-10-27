Save A Lot moves into the neighborhood on North Dargan Street

Waters wanted to do something to make life better for people.

“When we were coming up we couldn’t get apples, oranges and pears,” he said.

It was his dream to bring fresh food to the area. He said food is wealth, food is health. Waters said diabetes and high blood pressure are rampant in the African American community. He said he wanted to bring them healthy foods and make it convenient for them.

Waters said he wants young people to know they can be anything they want to be. They just have to have the determination.

He said you have to have a strong faith, a belief in a higher power.

He never gave up.

“This was a passion,” he said. “We didn’t have our DHEC approval until yesterday.”

Save A Lot employee Harley Norecer said she has been there for just two weeks and it has been great.

“We are in the middle of everything downtown,” she said.