SC Chamber names Howard Coker Business Leader of the Year

“Our list of 2021 award winners exemplifies the diverse, exceptionally strong group of leaders we have here in South Carolina,” said Bob Morgan, president and CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Clyburn needs no introduction – his contributions to our state throughout his long career in Washington are almost unparalleled.

“He has fought tirelessly for South Carolina and I can think of no one better to receive our Public Servant of the Year award.

"Howard Coker, in his role as CEO of Sonoco, heads the largest publicly traded company headquartered in South Carolina. Despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Coker led the company through a massive expansion of the Hartsville, S.C., facility. This is expected to make Sonoco the largest and lowest-cost producer of recycled paperboard in the world. We are thrilled to recognize him as this year’s Business Leader of the Year.